Columbus police officer arrested after fleeing the scene of accident, reporting her vehicle stolen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested one of their own.
Columbus police officer Nicole Reeves, 27, was reportedly involved in a traffic accident before leaving the scene.
Officers were called to a wrecked, abandoned vehicle at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 9. The vehicle was known to be driven by Reeves.
21 minutes later, at 12:33 a.m. on Aug. 9, Reeves then reported the vehicle stolen.
An investigation by CPD’s Property Crimes Unit found that false statements were made. They also found that Reeves was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and left the scene.
Reeves was arrested on charges of violation of oath of office by a public officer, false statements, false report of a crime, and duty to report a vehicle accident.
She has been placed on administrative leave without pay by the Columbus Police Department.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Reeves was set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 17 at 8:00 a.m., but her hearing will be rescheduled to Aug. 20 at 9:00 a.m.
