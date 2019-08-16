EXCLUSIVE: Girlfriend, best friend of Central High schooler who died in car crash remember his life

Phenix City, AL. (WTVM) - Classmates and loved ones came together to remember the life of a Phenix City teen who died in a vehicle accident involving a Phenix City School District bus. Central High School held a special ceremony for 17-year-old Christopher Rogers.
“I’m happy to see the community coming together in this time of tragic loss,” says Alexandra Owens, Rogers’ girlfriend.
Owens says she and Rogers had an ongoing relationship for 2 years. She says she was heartbroken to learn what happened.
“My dad came into my room and told me what happened and that my mom was [at] the hospital and I almost jumped out the bed and drove up to the hospital,” says Owens
Rogers died after his 2012 Ford Focus collided with a school bus at the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Misty Forrest Dr. He was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died four days later. He was senior class president and, on his way, to being salutatorian of his class.
“Telling me that my best friend didn’t make it, all I could do was break down because when someone like that in your life, especially, during senior year, it’s an emotional time, it’s hard to get through it and I’m still getting through it every day,” says Syniah Hood, Rogers’ best friend.
There has been an outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe page was created by a teacher at Central High School that has raised more than $3,000 in less than a day.
We’re told the money will be used to help bring family to the funeral service from out of the country as well as possibly create a scholarship in Rogers’ honor.
“It’s amazing to see the community come together. It goes to show you never know who you impact. Knowing that the school that he loved loves him and is doing a tribute for him is very impactful,” says Hood.
Funeral services are scheduled for next Wednesday at Cascade Hill Church in Columbus.
