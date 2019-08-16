GUEST SEGMENT: 5th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition is hosting their fifth annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release.
The event recognizes both those with cancer and their caretakers who are oftentimes forgotten.
Attendees will release live butterflies in memory and in honor of their loved ones.
If you would like to personally release a butterfly, there is a $10 cost.
Funds raised from the event will go to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Cancer Systems Fund that helps cancer patients with their basic living expenses as they go through treatment.
This event serves as the kickoff to their annual Paint the Town Pink.
The butterfly release event is taking place at the Columbus Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
