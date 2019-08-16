Lee Co. DA: Man who poisoned trees at Toomer’s Corner not paying fines

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County District Attorney says Harvey Updyke, the man who poisoned the trees at Toomer’s Corner, has not been paying his court-ordered fines.
Lee County D.A. Brandon Hughes says Updyke, a University of Alabama fan, has not been making consistent payments after being ordered to pay restitution for poisoning the Auburn Oaks.
It is a tradition for Auburn University students to roll the trees after a win.
Updyke served more than 70 days in jail in 2013 and was ordered to pay approximately $800,000 after admitting his guilt in the incident.
D.A. Hughes says Updyke has not paid more than $5,000 in restitution to date.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30 to explain why he has not been making consistent payments.
