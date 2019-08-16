Loachapoka High students participate in AU mentoring program

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Students at Loachapoka High School received mentorship from Auburn University freshmen on Thursday.
Over 100 10th through 12th graders participated in the Auburn University Honors College. The high school students got the chance to ask questions on topics such as college living, ACT prep, and resumes.
“So, I think this is what Auburn is really about,” said Service Counselor Jack Janik. Auburn is fortunate that they have a lot of academic resources and me, along with my fellow week of service counselors, feel like it’s our duty to spread the wealth and share the knowledge and experiences that we have had with these other students that may not have the opportunities that we have had.”
This year marked the sixth year the program has gone well for students.
