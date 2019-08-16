Man arrested after 2017 murder on Rigdon Rd. that left another disabled

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second arrest in a July 2017 murder has been made.
More than two years after the shooting that killed 34-year-old Brandon Scott, Kendrick Washington has been taken into custody.
A second victim was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta. He survived his injuries, but remains permanently disabled.
Reginald Jackson was arrested less than two months after the shooting on Sept. 2, 2017. Jackson was charged with Scott’s July 7 murder as well as the July 10 murder of Michael Fleming.
The 34-year-old Washington is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m. where he will answer to murder charges.
