Phenix City man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been sentenced to 35 years of federal drug and firearms charges.
43-year-old Hector Manuel Bossio was indicted in April 2017 by a federal grand jury for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in connection with a drug distribution crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was convicted on those charges in May 2019 following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and a trial with two Assistant U.S. Attorneys serving as prosecutors.
Evidence showed that Phenix City police officers responded to a call in January 2016 of a suspicious vehicle at a residence. Once there, they found Bossio in the driver’s seat with a bag of an unknown substance in his lap and a handgun under his leg.
The bag was later confirmed to contain methamphetamine. Officers found more methamphetamine in the vehicle as well as digital scales and multiple cell phones.
The vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen out of Columbus.
“Far too many people are illegally carrying guns to support their drug trafficking trade,” said U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. “My office will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to identify and prosecute the most dangerous offenders that threaten our communities.”
Bossio’s sentence was so significant because the judge determined he qualified as a career offender due to his violent criminal history.
