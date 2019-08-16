Second suspect arrested in 2017 murder, more arrests expected

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than two years after a Columbus man was shot and killed on Rigdon Road. Police are still working the case and today they provided an update.
One suspect was arrested two months after the shooting, and now Columbus police have another suspect in custody.
When they arrived, Brandon Scott and Rashaun Howard were suffering from gunshot wounds. Scott later died from his injuries.
“Mr. Howard is presently in the hospital," Hawk said, "and remains permanently disabled as a result of the shooting.”
Police arrested one suspect, Reginald Jackson, shortly after the shooting. Today, another suspect, 34-year-old Kendrick Washington, was arrested, booked in the Muscogee County Jail and charged with murder for Scott’s death.
“And more arrests are expected in the future,” Hawk said.
Major JD Hawk said the investigation determined between six and ten men were involved in the shooting and fled the scene. Police are actively searching for those suspects too.
When asked if there’s any idea why six to ten individuals may have ambushed that one residence Major Hawk said, “that’s part of the investigation and at this time we are not releasing that.”
News Leader 9 knocked on doors for hours today on Rigdon Road and ran into the same problem police are facing, no one wants to talk about this murder.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the homicide unit at the Columbus Police Department.
Washington is expected to appear in recorder’s court Saturday morning where officials plan to reschedule the hearing for next Thursday, August 22nd at 9 A.M.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.