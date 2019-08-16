Sketch of suspect in Smiths Station murder released, law enforcement on the search

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a killer.
A sketch of the person believed to be involved in the homicide of 20-year-old Demetrius Bradford, Jr. in Smiths Station has been released. They are wanted for questioning in connection to Bradford’s shooting death.
Bradford was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car at an abandoned house on Lee Rd. 315 on Friday, Aug. 9. Bystanders were attempting to give him CPR, but Lee County Coroner says their attempts, as well as those of paramedics, were unsuccessful and he pronounced Bradford dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man seen in the sketch is asked to contact the LCSO at (334) 749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) 522-7847.
