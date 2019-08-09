Sports Overtime celebrates 30 years of high school football coverage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the past 30 years, WTVM’s Sports Overtime has been the home of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Since 1989, Dave Platta has analyzed the highs and lows of that week’s games, previewed next week’s match-ups, and taken you to the sidelines of the best games.
In it’s 30th year, Sports Overtime, hosted by Dave Platta and Paul Stockman, will continue to give you local football coverage every Friday night during the high school football season.
It takes more than just one night to offer high school football coverage you can count on.
That is why Sports Overtime continues past Friday night, keeping you informed as you head into the next week of games.
- Monday: “Play of the Week”
After a weekend of voting, Dave and Paul announce the winning “Play of the Week”, that our viewers chose by voting online.
- Tuesday: “Game of the Week” Reveal
Dave and Paul reveal the “Game of the Week” - the game they know will be the one to watch that week, with the biggest potential for upset or glory, where the stakes are high and so is the excitement.
- Wednesday: “In The Huddle”
Dave and Paul take an in depth look at the players and stories revolving around the upcoming “Game of the Week”.
- Thursday: “All Access”
Dave and Paul “mic-up” one of the upcoming “Game of the Week” head coaches and/or players to hear what their thoughts and plan for the upcoming game.
- Friday: “Coaches Corner”
Get insights and in depth knowledge on the “Game of Week” from two local coaches.
Season 30 of Sports Overtime kicks off Friday, August 23rd at 11p/10c.
