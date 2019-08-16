Stray Storm Possible Saturday

Aside from a stray storm or two, weather around the Valley looks sunny and hot! Front that brought us that drier air will still be to our south, which is where the best rain chances will be tomorrow. Otherwise, we look to fry once again, with highs in the mid-90s, and heat indices soaring into the triple digits. Looking ahead to Sunday, the frontal boundary will surge northward, bringing higher rain chances, especially south of Highway 80! Monday through Wednesday look like the wettest days next week, with scattered storms expected each afternoon. We could really use the rain, and a chance to cool down, so I’m not complaining! As for the rest of the week, expect more typical summer storms, with highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the 70s! Meanwhile, all is quiet in the tropics!