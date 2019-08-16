COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rounding out the week with a welcome dose of drier air across the Valley helping to put a dent in the oppressive humidity we’ve been stuck with lately. No sugar-coating it though—it’s still going to be hot! Highs will surge into the mid-upper 90s Friday and Saturday, but mornings will be more bearable with lows in the low 70s and upper 60s. The drier air will suppress rain chances to at most a 10% chance of a stray thundershower, but the dry spell won’t last long.
The front situated to our south will lift northward Sunday, and help usher in another round of muggy air and thus better rain coverage in the afternoons and evenings next week. Expect a 30-50% chance of showers and storms beginning Sunday into next week as the pattern remains unsettled. Fortunately with more clouds around each day and some cooling showers in the mix, highs will drop down into the low 90s.
