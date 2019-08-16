COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rounding out the week with a welcome dose of drier air across the Valley helping to put a dent in the oppressive humidity we’ve been stuck with lately. No sugar-coating it though—it’s still going to be hot! Highs will surge into the mid-upper 90s Friday and Saturday, but mornings will be more bearable with lows in the low 70s and upper 60s. The drier air will suppress rain chances to at most a 10% chance of a stray thundershower, but the dry spell won’t last long.