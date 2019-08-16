UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old man located, returned home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Columbus has been located.
Johnny Williams, 87, has been returned in good health.
He was last seen on Sentry St. on Aug. 16.
He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki “highwater” pants.
Williams walks with a blue trim cane and may be wearing a hat.
He is 6′2″ and approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.