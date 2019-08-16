UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old man located, returned home

UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old man located, returned home
87-year-old Johnny Williams, reported missing (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | August 16, 2019 at 4:34 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 5:49 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Columbus has been located.

Johnny Williams, 87, has been returned in good health.

He was last seen on Sentry St. on Aug. 16.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki “highwater” pants.

Williams walks with a blue trim cane and may be wearing a hat.

He is 6′2″ and approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.