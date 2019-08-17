CCTV system, guardrail construction closes J.R. Allen lane through August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers who regularly use J.R. Allen Pkwy. should expect a lane closure throughout the remainder of the month of August.
The closure will affect the right lane in the work zone each day through Aug. 31. The lane closure could be in either the eastbound or westbound lanes as needed.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is currently installing an intelligent traffic signal, a CCTV system and a guardrail onto the ten mile stretch.
J.R. Allen Pkwy. is also known as U.S. Hwy. 80 and Georgia Hwy. 22.
