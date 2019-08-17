Columbus community honors those battling cancer with butterfly release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sixth annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release was held at the Columbus Botanical Garden to celebrate life and to recognize those who have lost their journey with cancer.
The event also honor those currently battling cancer.
All participants were able to purchase and release a butterfly for $10 and all of that donation goes to great cause.
Kids attending got their butterfly face paint and others enjoyed music by UniQue.
“A lot of times people forget about those caregivers and so that’s why we want people to get out and celebrate and recognize a caregiver as well. The money that’s raised it stays here locally in our community. It’s for our Neighbors Helping Neighbors cancer assistance fund,” said Cheryl Johnson, President and CEO of the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.
100 percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition, a 501c3 non-profit organization whose vision is to "reduce the burdens of cancer in the communities we serve with “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
