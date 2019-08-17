Columbus police investigating armed robbery at Forrest Road Package Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating an armed robbery at a package store.
CPD’s Robbery and Assault unit says there are three suspects in total. Two went into Forrest Road Package Store while one remained in the getaway car.
Police say a single shot was fired, but it was aimed at the ground and did not strike anyone.
No arrests have been made in this case.
