Columbus police investigating armed robbery at Forrest Road Package Store

By Alex Jones | August 16, 2019 at 9:12 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 9:14 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating an armed robbery at a package store.

CPD’s Robbery and Assault unit says there are three suspects in total. Two went into Forrest Road Package Store while one remained in the getaway car.

Police say a single shot was fired, but it was aimed at the ground and did not strike anyone.

No arrests have been made in this case.

