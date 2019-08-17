Father of 6-year-old who drowned in Chattahoochee River passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The father of a boy who who tragically drowned in the Chattahoochee River just over a month ago has passed away.
The family of 30-year-old Mingo Henderson confirmed that he passed away in the morning hours of Aug. 17 due to natural causes.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Henderson was a patient at a local hospital for more than 24 hours prior to his death.
Mingo Henderson’s 6-year-old son Jeremiah tragically slipped and fell into the Chattahoochee River on June 30. Jeremiah Henderson’s body was recovered more than 36 hours later approximately ten miles from where he fell in.
News Leader 9 wants to express our deepest condolences to the Henderson family as they mourn the tragic loss of another of their family members.
