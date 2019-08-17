Wing Stop opening second Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A restaurant chain will soon be opening their second location in the Fountain City.
Wing Stop will a make a break in the Midtown Columbus scene when they open their newest establishment in the Cross Country Plaza on Macon Rd.
The restaurant chain has been in the Columbus market for the past seven years.
An opening date has not yet been announced.
If you would like to work at the new Wing Stop restaurant, you can stop by the original location at the intersection of Weems Rd. and Whittlesey Blvd. to apply.
