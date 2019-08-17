YMCA replacing old Rigdon Road Elementary School building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few short years, Columbus will be getting its third full-service YMCA.
Mario Davis, the president and CEO of the Columbus locations, says they are finalizing plans to buy the property that formerly housed Rigdon Road Elementary School.
Davis says he is excited to bring the Y’s services to the midtown community.
“We really felt like the Midtown location was a good place to be considering,” said Davis. “The assets currently in place there, when you think about the [Columbus] Aquatic Center, the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, Rigdon Road Elementary and the City Services Center and all of the activity in and around midtown, we really felt like it was the perfect location.”
Services will include basketball courts, a pool, weight rooms and childcare service.
The Y plans to finalize purchasing plans this year and begin construction in 2021.
