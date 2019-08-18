Spotty Storms Return Today

After a few days of sunny skies & blistering heat, we will finally begin to cool off today around the Valley! The front that brought us slightly drier air surged back north overnight, and the muggies have made a huge comeback! You know what that means! Higher rain chances. Just a few spotty storms for this afternoon, but we will see scattered storms in the forecast just about every day this week. That means that our highs will get knocked back down into the lower 90s, where they’re supposed to be! Just remember to keep the umbrella close as we head into the work week. Tropics remain quiet, with no Gulf threats on the horizon.