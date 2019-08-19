Bond revoked for south Ala. dad charged in son’s hot car death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dothan father charged with manslaughter in his son’s death is back in jail after violating the terms of his bond.
Monday, a judge revoked Robert King’s bond during a hearing. Judge Benjamin Lewis said the decision came in light of King’s most recent arrest. Earlier this month he was arrested for public intoxication.
“Found him in a state where he was a danger to himself based on his level of intoxication. He was taken into custody for that and was processed,” said Major Will Benny, with the Dothan Police Department. “People, when they’re arrested, are entitled to a bond. But with that bond comes certain requirements, and one of those is to stay out of trouble.”
This all comes after King was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and manslaughter in his 2-year-old son’s death earlier in June. Investigators say King and his wife were asleep when the boy got out of the house, climbed into the car, and became trapped. The little boy died in temperatures that reached well over 100 degrees. Police say the parents admitted to being under the influence at the time.
New details about the child’s death came up in court. King’s lawyer argued the mother was supposed to be watching the child. An investigator on the case disputed that and noted DHR had been in contact with the family previously because the child had a history of getting out of the house.
In court, the investigator testified that back in 2018 a neighbor found the little boy after he wandered into their back yard. Another neighbor said the child was found at their home early one morning.
In addition to revoking King’s bond, the judge also ordered a substance abuse evaluation and assessment for treatment.
King’s preliminary hearing is Sept 6.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.