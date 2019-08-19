College and career academy completed at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jordan Vocational High School’s College and Career Academy is complete after about a year of construction.
The facility in Columbus has new equipment to help enhance student learning.
The college and career academy was made possible by a $100,000 grant the Muscogee County School District received in 2018, which ensures industry-relevant education and training for career, technical, and agricultural education students.
“What I hope is that young people who are considering their skills or trying to find a passion will discover their metals program or discover their construction programs, work on the latest equipment, and just consider a field in the trades,” said Zachary Fields, vice president of K-12 Pipeline.
The Georgia Associated General Contractors of America along with the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia and District stakeholders were on hand for a tour of the new facility on Monday.
