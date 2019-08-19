Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
13-year-old Morgan Clayton is 5’4” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair. Morgan was last seen wearing a black, red, and white t-shirt, jeans, and black and white Converse shoes. She also had a gray hoodie with “i Love Pink” printed on it.
Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
