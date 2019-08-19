Keep the Umbrella Nearby This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well, the heat and humidity aren’t done with us just yet, but we do stand a better chance to see showers and storms to cool us off each afternoon. With more clouds around each day, highs will just top out in the low to mid 90s, but regardless with ample humidity settling back in, feels like temps will still reach or near the triple digits.
With a more unsettled pattern in place this week, expect rain coverage around 40-50% each afternoon and evening. It certainly won’t be a washout any day, but you’ll want the umbrella and WTVM Weather app at your disposal. Heading toward the weekend, rain chances look to stay above average with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Fortunately, the tropics remain quiet for now as we head into the peak of hurricane season. We’ll keep you updated if that changes though. But looking good this week at least!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.