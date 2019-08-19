Launch in Columbus closes Tuesday to honor Central High student killed in bus crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City and Columbus communities are rallying together to support a local family who lost a child in a tragic car accident involving a school bus.
Chris Rogers lost his life last week following a tragic car accident in Phenix City.
He started at Launch at just 16 years old. His manager says the company is run like a family. When they learned of his loss, they gathered everyone together.
“Seeing them all react to it and knowing some of them were extremely close, his classmates, his friends, his co-workers, it was difficult to watch," said Jonathan Phieffer. "For anyone that age to go through a loss like that it was so difficult.”
Most of the employees at Launch Trampoline Park are young, like Chris was. The owners are actually closing the doors Tuesday to allow employees to go to the visitation and grieve his loss.
Whether it was manning the dodgeball courts or serving up snacks at the café, the general manager of Launch said Chris always had a smile on his face.
“The kids loved Chris,” Phieffer said.
Chris was also involved in a Junior Leaders Program in East Alabama, a prestigious group that spent a year learning about the community and how to get involved.
“Well, it’s really difficult to think about him not being here, because he was a young leader that wanted to change the world," said Dennis Beson, president of the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce. "He even made those comments. That’s why he was involved in different programs, because he wanted to make a difference not only in the community but the world.”
Now that Chris is gone, Launch is hoping to honor his wish of changing the world by granting a scholarship in his name each year.
“His senior class will be the first one to receive that scholarship," Phieffer said. “It will go out to a leading student at Central High School every year.”
Launch Trampoline Park will be closed Tuesday in honor of Chris’ visitation. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday at Taylor Funeral Home, and the funeral service is Wednesday at Cascade Hills.
