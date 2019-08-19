Rain Chances Staying Higher This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we take you through this week, rain coverage will be higher than it was last week. Tuesday will feature the best coverage of rain this week with the better coverage of rain and storms coming during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain coverage for Wednesday through Friday should be around 40% in the afternoon and evening, so while it won't be a washout, you'll want to keep the umbrella with you. Highs will generally be in the lower 90s, but if you get under a shower or storm early in the day, you might stay in the lower 80s. As we get ready for the weekend, the coverage of rain will increase again - around 50-60% - so make sure you have a back-up plan for anything going on outside. The coverage of rain would stay higher going into next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.