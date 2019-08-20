Ala. governor visits school district in Barbour Co., highlights importance of education

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited Barbour County Tuesday to highlight the importance of education as one local school district hopes to receive a statewide grant and top state honors.
In 2018, Eufaula City Schools participated in the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative. Three schools were selected as official Bicentennial Schools and received a $2,000 grant to support a year-long project designed to strengthen connections between campus and community.
“Well, the Bicentennial is a unique event in itself,” said Ivey. For 200 years we celebrate, and education is always on the top priority for me, because our work force depends on it. So, the quality of our education, K through 12 is very important. We’re making strides to improve that.”
From a competitive pool of 200 Bicentennial Schools across the state, 21 will be selected and recognized during the celebration of Alabama’s Bicentennial on Dec. 14 at the state capitol.
