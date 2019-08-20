Columbus drivers concerned of limited visibilty at intersection of Wooldridge Rd. and Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some drivers in Columbus are voicing their concerns on what they call a potentially dangerous intersection.
The intersection is Wooldridge Road and Veterans Parkway, next to the new Dollar General store.
Drivers say while at the stop sign on Wooldridge Road, you can’t really see drivers as they pass by unless you drive past the stop sign to look past the trees and tall grass. Drivers say if you drive too far out, it could cause an accident.
"You're likely to get an accident easily,” said driver Ravyn Miller. “Nobody is able to stop quick enough to even swerve out of the way and it's two directions, so you could lose a couple lives there."
There are no reports of any accidents in the area. Drivers say they want to bring it to the attention of the city before one happens.
