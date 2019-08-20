Columbus High School student honored at MCSD meeting for his commitment to education

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A student was honored Monday night during a Muscogee County School District meeting for his commitment to education.
Tarren Nelson, a sophomore at Columbus High School, participated in the Congress of Future Medical Leaders and the National Student Leadership Conference. He won outstanding awards in both of those programs.
Tarren was recognized for his work and for being selected for the programs. While participating in the programs, he got to see suturing holes drilled in the brain in a special program and Georgia Tech.
“He won outstanding awards. He didn't just go to participate, he won MVP. He won public debate programs. he outlined for us how in-depth the Future medical Leaders program goes," said Mercedes Parham, MCSD communications director.
Tarren completed hands-on clinical rounds as well at the leadership conference. He wants to be an orthopedic surgeon in the future.
