Columbus Police Department looking to fill 100 positions with major hiring fair

Columbus Police Department looking to fill 100 positions with major hiring fair
By Alex Jones | August 20, 2019 at 2:44 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 2:44 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have ever considered picking up a badge, now could be the moment you have been waiting for.

CPD is holding a major hiring event where they are hoping to fill 100 positions.

Positions range from police officers to 911 operators.

Attendees can meet with representatives from CPD divisions including

  • Patrol
  • SWAT
  • Patrol Motor Squad
  • Detective
  • Explosive Ordinance Division (Bomb Squad)
  • 911

CPD offers competitive pay, outstanding benefits and signing bonuses.

Qualified individuals who complete the application process will be entered to win a flat screen TV or Roku streaming device.

Attendees should be prepared for onsite interviews and bring a valid driver’s license.

The hiring fair is taking place Thursday, Aug. 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Campus at 2601 Cross Country Dr.

For more information on the hiring fair, click here.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.