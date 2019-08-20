Columbus Police Department looking to fill 100 positions with major hiring fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have ever considered picking up a badge, now could be the moment you have been waiting for.
CPD is holding a major hiring event where they are hoping to fill 100 positions.
Positions range from police officers to 911 operators.
Attendees can meet with representatives from CPD divisions including
- Patrol
- SWAT
- Patrol Motor Squad
- Detective
- Explosive Ordinance Division (Bomb Squad)
- 911
CPD offers competitive pay, outstanding benefits and signing bonuses.
Qualified individuals who complete the application process will be entered to win a flat screen TV or Roku streaming device.
Attendees should be prepared for onsite interviews and bring a valid driver’s license.
The hiring fair is taking place Thursday, Aug. 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Campus at 2601 Cross Country Dr.
