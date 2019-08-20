CPD officer accused of fleeing accident scene, reporting her vehicle stolen bonds out of jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer did not appear in court Tuesday after being accused of leaving the scene of an accident in her personal car, then reporting it stolen.
27-year-old Nicole Reeves bonded out of jail over the weekend.
Reeves was arrested Friday and is charged with violation of oath by a public officer, false statements, false report of a crime, and duty to report a vehicle accident.
Investigators said they got reports of an abandoned and wrecked car on Schatulga Road on August 9. They later learned the car belonged to Reeves.
Reeves’ case is bound over to Superior Court.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.