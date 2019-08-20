Identity theft at Opelika Verizon Wireless store nets thief multiple iPhones

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are searching for a man suspected of stealing someone else’s identity at Verizon Wireless store.
Police say they responded to the Verizon Wireless store in the 2100 block of Tiger Town Pkwy. on June 8.
The man was reportedly able to get two iPhone XS 64 gigabyte cell phones by using the victim’s information.
Now, more than two months after the incident, police are releasing pictures of the suspect and the vehicle he is believed to have driven away in.
The vehicle is described as an older model white GMC Yukon.
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Opelika police at (334) 705-5200.
