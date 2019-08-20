LaGrange man wanted for homicide in Gulf County, Fla.; reward offered for information leading to arrest

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is wanted for homicide in Gulf County, Florida.
25-year-old Stephen Smith has been identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the Gulf Aire Subdivision. The shooting resulted in the death of 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Smith’s arrest.
Smith is approximately 5’10” and weights around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Smith is also wanted for escaping a work release program in Georgia where he was serving a sentence for robbery.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-224-1115 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.
