A Little Drier to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another day with a good coverage of rain and storms, the forecast will dry out a bit as we head through the rest of this week with Wednesday being the driest day as we return to a 20% coverage of rain and storms. Thursday and Friday will be rather 'average' August days with a 30-40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s, depending on the rain coverage. For high school football games, it will be hot and muggy with a few storms we might have to dodge (as it typical for the early season games!). For the weekend and next week, look for a big increase in moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico and rain chances shooting up to the 50-70% range - or perhaps even higher on a few days. Highs will drop to the 80s on the wettest days, and some heavy rainfall is possible from Sunday through Tuesday, which should be the three wettest days. We'll keep an eye on things and continue to fine-tune the forecast!