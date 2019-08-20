MCSD responds to reports of threats at Hannan Magnet Academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence at Hannan Magnet Academy in Columbus this morning gave passersby alarm that an incident may have occurred there. School district representatives say there is no cause for concern at the school, because no incident occurred on their campus.
According to MCSD, Hannan Magnet Academy received a report before the start of the school of an incident occurring in the neighborhood surrounding the school.
As a precaution, administrators secured each of the school’s entry points with the Columbus Police Department investigated the incident. Everything at the school is back to normal at this time.
There is no word at this time as to what type of incident took place.
District representatives included in their statement that all schools will continue with the instructional day as regularly scheduled.
