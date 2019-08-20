MCSD votes unanimously to sell 9 pieces of surplus property

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Your alma mater could soon be sold by the Muscogee County School District (MCSD).
The MCSD Board voted unanimously to approve a recommendation to sell nine pieces of property including, former schools, vacant land, and a vacant parking lot.
“These are surplus properties and we are making those available for those who are interested in purchasing them,” said Superintendent David Lewis.
This comes after school board members voted unanimously for an update on District surplus property listings.
“It’s been a few years in the making because you do have to get the properties ready to sell. There’s an extensive background process to get them ready and approved by the board to sell for surplus,” said Mercedes Parham, MCSD communications director.
This means former schools like Rosemont Elementary, the old Spencer High School on Victory Drive, and 30th Avenue Elementary School, as well as vacant land and an empty parking lot next to Hannan Elementary could be turned into new businesses or even centers for local children.
“We’re going to try and make sure they will go to people who will utilize them for beneficial things in our community, whether it’s for some kind of community use for exampl, something for young people, or maybe helping seniors,” said Lewis.
Lewis said these are properties that don’t serve a purpose to the district and he hopes to possibly see some new ways to put them to good use for the local community. Those properties are:
- The former Spencer High School, 4340 Victory Dr.
- Rosemont Elementary School, 4322 Rosemont Dr.
- Early College Academy at Waverly Terrace, 2701 11th Ave.
- 30th Avenue Elementary School, 151 30th Ave.
- Rose Hill Center, 435 21st St.
- Tillinghurst Head Start, 514 Morris Rd.
- The former Woodall Center, 4312 Harrison Ave.
- A parking lot next to Hannan Elementary School, 2413 Pou St.
- Vacant land at 1282 Rigdon Rd.
“We feel like if there’s an opportunity for somebody to repurpose those and put them back in service and possibly put them back on the tax rolls, it’s a benefit for everybody concerned.”
The board is now making those properties available to those who may be interested in buying the nine properties.
