Opelika police release surveillance photos of burglary suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are requesting assistance in locating a burglary suspect seen in a pair of surveillance photos.
Police say they responded to a burglary at a business in the 1500 block of Old Columbus Rd. on Aug. 11.
They say that video shows the suspect enter through the window, walk to the surveillance camera and removed it from the wall.
Once the camera was removed, a second suspect entered through the front door and items were stolen from the office of the business. The second suspect is never seen on camera.
The suspect who can be seen in the video is described as being a skinny male approximately 5′8″ to 6′0″ tall and approximately 150 pounds. He had a cloth covering the side and top of his head.
Anyone with information on these suspects or this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
