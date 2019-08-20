TSYS celebrates opening of new customer service building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - TSYS celebrated the opening of its new customer service building on Tuesday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the building, which will serve as a customer service call center for Capital One.
The building is located off Technology Parkway in Midland.
“What’s unique about this center is that it’s really an opportunity in the city to really get started with TSYS. We can get you in at an entry level job and continue your career. We have people who have been here for 20 to 30 years, so it’s a great opportunity right here in town,” said Ric Powell, senior vice president of Managed Services.
The call center is officially open for business as TSYS is always looking to hire new talent.
