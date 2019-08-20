Unsettled Weather Over the Next Week

Fortunately, this week provides more hope of cooling rain in the afternoon. A disturbance hanging out over Georgia will help spark 50/50 coverage of storms during the heat of the day into the evening hours Tuesday before we look a touch drier and hotter Wednesday. Wrapping up the work week with a 40% coverage of hit-or-miss storms before wetter weather looks even more probable over the weekend into next week. As of right now, with more clouds and rain in the forecast Sunday and early next week, some of us may be lucky enough to top out in the upper 80s—if the balmy sunshine doesn’t see to it otherwise. Stay tuned!