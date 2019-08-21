Auburn police searching for missing AU student from Taiwan

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are on the lookout for a missing Auburn University student who is from Taiwan.
21-year-old Chih-Kai-Lai was reported missing on Aug. 19, but last communicated with a family member on Aug. 17.
Police believe Lai left of his own accord. They say they have no reason to believe that foul play is involved at this point in their investigation.
He stands 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on Lai’s whereabouts is asked to contact Auburn police at (334) 501-3140.
