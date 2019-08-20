Average August Weather to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another hot one on Wednesday with most spots staying dry and hot. Expect similar weather for Thursday and Friday with some fog to start the morning, and hot and muggy conditions in the afternoon and evening. The rain coverage will be around 20% on Thursday and around 30% on Friday with the best coverage coming during the afternoon and evening. As we move into the weekend and next week, look for some forecast changes - rain chances will increase in a big way with the coverage around 60-70% over the weekend. Expect to get wet at some point if you have outdoor plans, and we expect the coverage of rain and storms to stay high going into early next week. For Tuesday through Thursday, the rain and storm coverage will back off to 50/50, but the pattern looks much wetter coming up for us. Because of more rain and clouds, highs may drop into the 80s for part of the weekend and into next week.