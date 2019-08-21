Beauregard family rebuilding home by hand following March 3rd tornadoes

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Though many homes have already been built in Beauregard after the deadly tornadoes on March 3, some families are still working to put the pieces of their lives back together. One family is doing this by rebuilding their home entirely on their own.
The Kelley's home once sat on Lee Road 38. It was passed down from Shannon Kelley's mother.
She said it was special and she often thinks of all the important milestones that took place in that house.
“I mean, just the memories,” she said.
They finally had made it their own, until March 3.
“And it was all gone in a day,” Kelley’s husband, David Kelley, said.
The deadly tornadoes killed 23 people and destroyed dozens of homes in Beauregard. Some families have put new homes on their properties, some are rebuilding, and others have been gifted homes from organizations like Samaritan’s Purse and the Fuller Center.
But after being denied from the Fuller Center, the Kelley's decided to use their FEMA money to get to work building their home all on their own.
“We’ll start it new and build it the way we want it,” David Kelley said.
Even in the searing Alabama summer, they work away.
“[It’s a lot of ] sweat, a lot of sunburns, aggravation," Shannon Kelley said. "Some days you just want to quit. Some days you’re just like, ‘Forget it.’”
They’re disappointed they weren’t gifted a house, especially seeing several of these homes on the plots of land surrounding them, but they’re staying positive.
“I really feel like everything happens for a reason," David Kelley said. " Maybe you got to put in the work for it, and maybe this is what God is wanting us to do.”
The Kelley’s are asking for help, hoping some volunteers can assist as they rebuild their home by hand, and they’re just waiting for the day they can walk through that front door again.
“I think that home feeling that we lost with the tornado, after a couple weeks, it’s going to come back,” Shannon Kelley said.
