Columbus Health Department holding baby shower for moms-to-be

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is teaming up with Project Launch Georgia in an event aiming to encourage expectant mothers and moms with newborns to breastfeed.
Project Launch Georgia focuses on the wellness of children from the time they are born to the time they reach age 8 by improving all areas of childhood development.
The baby shower event will afford moms the opportunity to speak with vendors about all things important to mothers, babies and families, with a focus on the benefits brought about through breastfeeding your child.
“Part of the WIC program is to teach good nutrition for our moms and children, and breastfeeding is the most natural and best way to give a baby a healthy start in life,” says Kayre Rayborn, Breastfeeding Coordinator for WIC. “This event lets women come in and talk to our Breastfeeding Peer Counselors and discuss their concerns about nursing their baby.”
WIC is a nutrition program that provides Georgia families with healthy food and nutrition education amongst other services.
There will also be refreshments, books to read to your baby and raffle prizes.
The baby shower will take place on Aug. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending may RSVP to Tiara Chappell at (706) 505-6867.
