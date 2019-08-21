Columbus woman to appear on ‘The Dave Ramsey Show’ after paying off $65K in debt

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Chattahoochee Valley woman is heading to Tennessee to appear on “The Dave Ramsey Show” after paying off $65,000 in debt in just 28 months.
Erica Walker will be on the financial guru’s show Monday, August 26.
Walker discusses what it took to pay off her debt.
“Grit and determination, but a lot of sacrifice. Definitely a lot of sacrifice. I worked two jobs to make this happen and it’s not for everybody to do it that way, but for me, I wanted to knock it out as fast as I could so two years was my limit,” Walker explained.
Walker paid off her debt as a single mom and says her five-year-old daughter was her inspiration for becoming debt free.
“She is my why. She is the reason why I decided to do this to change my life, to make her life better,” Walker said.
Walker has some advice for people wanting to set a goal to get rid of their debt.
“I think it’s important for people to learn to say no to themselves. A lot of times we just buy things because we can. You can finance a dog. You can finance a couch and those are absurd things that happen every single day. Being able to say no to yourself will help get you on the right track.” Walker said.
Walker says most of her debt came from student loans after attending a private school.
“It was over 50,000 so, it was 50,000 and then when I looked up it was 57,000 and I didn’t have a plan to pay it off and then I got on a plan and I got started with it,” Walker said.
“The Dave Ramsey Show” is a self-syndicated radio show that airs from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.
