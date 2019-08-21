LaGrange man wanted for homicide in Gulf County, Fla. dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

LaGrange man wanted for homicide in Gulf County, Fla. dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
(Source: Gulf County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn | August 21, 2019 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 4:37 PM

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man wanted for homicide in Gulf County, Florida is dead, according to law enforcement.

34-year-old Stephen Michael Smith was wanted for the shooting death of 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida Monday morning.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office says Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies observed Smith in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 98 in Gulf County late Tuesday evening. When officers tried to stop the vehicle with law enforcement surrounding the vehicle, Smith immediately placed a pistol to his head and committed suicide.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.