LaGrange man wanted for homicide in Gulf County, Fla. dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man wanted for homicide in Gulf County, Florida is dead, according to law enforcement.
34-year-old Stephen Michael Smith was wanted for the shooting death of 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida Monday morning.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office says Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies observed Smith in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 98 in Gulf County late Tuesday evening. When officers tried to stop the vehicle with law enforcement surrounding the vehicle, Smith immediately placed a pistol to his head and committed suicide.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.