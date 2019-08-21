LaGrange police searching for burglary suspect

Surveillance photo of LaGrange burglary suspect (Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Alex Jones | August 21, 2019 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 11:22 AM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are releasing surveillance photos of a burglary suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

Police say the burglary occurred at the Habitat Restore.

The individual seen in the photo is covering his face with a mask.

Anyone with information on this burglary or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact LaGrange Police Department detectives at (706) 883-2664 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

