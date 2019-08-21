LaGrange police searching for burglary suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are releasing surveillance photos of a burglary suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him.
Police say the burglary occurred at the Habitat Restore.
The individual seen in the photo is covering his face with a mask.
Anyone with information on this burglary or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact LaGrange Police Department detectives at (706) 883-2664 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.