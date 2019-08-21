Morning Fog Followed By Steamy Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dense fog has developed across the Valley for Wednesday morning, but any foggy spots should improve by 9-10AM ET followed by another round of balmy sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 90s for Hump Day and the heat index will climb close to 100 again. Rain chances through the end of the work week don’t look overly promising—especially compared to the strong thunderstorms we saw fire up yesterday afternoon!
Today looks the driest then a 30% coverage of hit-or-miss storms for Thursday and Friday, and of course staying hot. By the weekend, the weather pattern turns more unsettled again with ample moisture surging in from the Gulf of Mexico keeping rain chances above average into next week. The wettest days look to be Saturday through Monday with 50-60% coverage of rain and storms each afternoon and evening. Fortunately, any day with more clouds and rain around could knock high temps down into the 80s! Otherwise seasonable temperatures in the low 90s, decent rain chances, and muggy for next week.
