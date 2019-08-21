Morning Fog Followed By Steamy Sunshine

Today looks the driest then a 30% coverage of hit-or-miss storms for Thursday and Friday, and of course staying hot. By the weekend, the weather pattern turns more unsettled again with ample moisture surging in from the Gulf of Mexico keeping rain chances above average into next week. The wettest days look to be Saturday through Monday with 50-60% coverage of rain and storms each afternoon and evening. Fortunately, any day with more clouds and rain around could knock high temps down into the 80s! Otherwise seasonable temperatures in the low 90s, decent rain chances, and muggy for next week.