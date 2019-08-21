Phenix City Mayor’s Ball Committee donates $25K in scholarship funds to CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Mayor’s Ball Committee gave back in a major way on Tuesday.
The committee donated $25,000 in scholarship money to Columbus State University.
The donation is the fourth endowment partnership with the university and the funds came from the annual mayor’s scholarship drive, which raises thousands of dollars for Phenix City students to attend college.
"I believe in our community and I believe in this region. So, that's why it’s important to us that we did this endowment with Columbus State University because we do believe in our communities," said Phenix City mayor Eddie Lowe.
Funds have also been donated to the University of Alabama, Troy University, and Tuskegee University.
