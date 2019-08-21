Phenix City warning residents of phone scam attempting to gain personal information

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Phenix City are warning the public of a phone scam.
The city has received several complaints regarding individuals posing as city officials and attempting to obtain personal and financial information by phone.
The attempts seek out bank, credit card, and social security information.
The city is reminding residents that city officials will never contact citizens by phone for such information and will not threaten to take legal actions if you do not comply.
Anyone who has received a call from someone claiming to be a city official and feels their personal information has been compromised should call 911.
The City of Phenix City said the best way to avoid being scammed is to ignore suspicious numbers and never give out personal information over the phone.
