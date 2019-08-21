Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus welcomes 55 nursing school graduates into its residency program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed 55 new nursing school graduates into its nursing residency program on Wednesday.
The new nurses were welcomed with a breakfast and got a chance to meet and hear from Chief Nursing Officer Cary Burcham. Nurse residents also got the opportunity to meet program facilitators and spend time getting to know their unit managers.
“With my many years of nursing experience, I hope I have stories, advice, and feelings to share with these new graduates to let them know that there will be good days, there will be bad days, and there will be days in between. But there are no days that are not rewarding days,” said Burcham.
“I’ve always wanted to help people. Having sick family members and helping take care of them made me realize that the nursing care that the nurses gave them is what I wanted to do as well,” said Sharnette Grubbs, registered nurse in Piedmont Columbus Residency Program.
The residency program is led by a team of experienced clinical education coordinators and supports new graduates as they transition from being students to competent clinical professionals in the Piedmont Columbus Regional healthcare system.
